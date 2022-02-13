Aug. 8, 1969—Feb. 6, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Michelle Ann LeBarron, 52, of Hudson Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Born on Aug. 8, 1969 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Patricia M. (Webster) LeBarron of Fort Edward and the late Donald E. LeBarron.

Michelle was a 1987 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and continued her education at Adirondack Community College. She studied criminal justice and graduated with an associate’s degree. For many years, she worked for the Warren County Department of Corrections.

Michelle’s faithful companion was her beloved black lab, Ella. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Michelle, would remember her great, outrageous sense of humor. She was fun to be with, witty in her conversation and could light up a room. Michelle had a generous heart of gold.

Besides her father, she was predeceased by her nephew, Thomas John Chickanis.

Survivors include her mother, Patricia LeBarron of Fort Edward; her siblings: Tammy Chickanis of MD, Don LeBarron and his wife, Barb of Ballston Spa, Stephen LeBarron and his fiance, Renee Bolton of Plattsburgh and Judy Pelton and her husband, Hank of Glens Falls; her former sister-in-law, Debbie LeBarron of Saratoga Springs; her nieces and nephews: Christopher Chickanis, Nicholas Chickanis, Sarah Headwell, Emily LeBarron, Abigail LeBarron, Rachel LeBarron, Madeline LeBarron, Loressa Schulze, Henry Pelton, MacKenzie Pelton and Benjamin Pelton; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The SPCA of Upstate, NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

“And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”

