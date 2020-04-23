Feb. 12, 1951 — April 20, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Michelle A. Bailey, 69, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on Feb. 12, 1951 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (McGrath) Viele. Michelle enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. Her real passion in life was family, her children and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Paul L. Bailey III and an infant brother, Jeffery Viele.
She is survived by her husband, Paul of South Glens Falls; her sons, Jeffery (Sarah) of Corinth and Cortney of South Glens Falls; twin grandchildren, Liam and Lacy of Corinth; granddaughters, Lauren and Kelsey of South Glens Falls; grandsons, Paul L. IV of Glens Falls and Seth of Glens Falls; and by her brothers, Harwood of Massachusetts, Bruce of Florida, Wayne of Luzerne, Bryne of Queensbury and Eric of Albany.
Services will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
