April 17, 1959—Aug. 6, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Michele Reynolds, 63, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Warren Center, Queensbury, NY.

She was born on April 17, 1959 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa (Peters) Davis. Michele graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1977.

She went on to study nursing at Adirondack Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in nursing and became a registered nurse. Michele worked as the assistant director of nursing for AIM Services, Inc. and at Saratoga Hospital as an RN previously.

Michele’s biggest accomplishments were being a loving, devoted wife, mother and nurse. She also was the best scorekeeper in South Glens Falls Little League and Babe Ruth Little League.

She is survived by her husband Robert Reynolds of Glens Falls, NY; and by her two sons: Dr. Shane Reynolds DPM of Milford, CT and Robert Reynolds, II of Wilton, NY.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Adams, Glens Falls Hospital nursing staff, and Jeanine and June and all the staff at AIM Services.

