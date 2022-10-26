Michele "Mickey" Fuy Ciuffo

Sept. 25, 1947—Oct. 22, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Michele “Mickey” Guy Ciuffo, 75, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Albany Medical Center from a brief battle with a rare form of leukemia.

Born on Sept. 25, 1947 in Albany, NY she was the daughter of the late, James M. and Sona (Attarian) Guy, of Glens Falls.

Michele graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of ‘65. Mickey was an avid Glens Falls High school sports enthusiast who loved cheering on her family over the years. Mickey had a passion for drawing, cooking, sewing and collecting anything FROG! The majority of her time was spent with family. Random dinner dates, morning breakfast visits and making sure there was a bag full of goodies were a few of the little things that meant the most to her.

Left to cherish her memory include her sons: Alfonso Ciuffo of TN and James Ciuffo of Saratoga Springs (Christine); brothers: Timothy Guy (Michelle), James Guy, Jr. (Debbie); sister, Katherine Guy; her grandchildren: Brittany, Eva, Gia, Savannah, Max; as well as several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at the William J Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Funeral services will be private.

