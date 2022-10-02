Michele McClure

May 4, 1954 - Sept. 28, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Michele McClure, 68, passed away peacefully in the faithful hands of Andrew Sheeran on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital, followed by a brief illness.

She was born May 4, 1954, in Queens, NY, to the late Pierre Charles and Florence (Henney) Eckmans.

Michele had over 46 years of experience in the horticulture industry. She knew from the age of four what she was going to do for the rest of her life. She was a founder of The Gardeners, Inc. in the town of Saratoga (retail greenhouses in Wilton). She had a great love for nature and loved birds and bugs. She was especially proud of her large bird population, when the summer birds came to make homes (orioles, grosbeaks, cedar waxwings, mocking and hummingbirds). She loved watching the baby birds learn to become adults on her porch and feeders. She was a devout Roman Catholic and was a member of the Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion Auxiliary.

One word to describe Michele was that she was selfless. She always put others wants and needs before her own. She donated to many charities. She loved working with plants of all types and helping others less fortunate especially animals who can't speak for themselves. She had an extensive collection of house plants. She loved star gazer lilies and watching her tropical houseplants bloom especially her night blooming cirrus.

She grew up in NYC but lived in Europe during childhood for a period (Italy, France, Germany). She fondly told stories of she and her sister living in fancy hotels and having free reign to explore. Her greatest achievement was her restoration of the Holmes House.

She is predeceased by her beloved dogs; Pearl aka Pookie and BeBe aka B.

She is survived by her loving significant other of 26 years, Andrew Sheeran of the town of Saratoga; children: Sandy McClure, and James McClure III; grandchildren: Hanna and Mikey Jones and Grace McClure; sister, Kim Buchannan; and extended family including close personal friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871 with the Reverend Father Martin Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Funeral Home.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Battenkill Veterinary Animal Hospital, 516 NY-29, Greenwich, NY, 12834 or the St. Francis Veterinary Hospital, 40 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.