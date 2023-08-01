Oct. 7, 1952—July 27, 2023

FORT EDWARD—Michele Marie (Mariano, Murphy) Sawyer, 70, passed away peacefully Thursday July 27, 2023 at the Washington Center, Argyle.

Michele was born on October 7, 1952, in Albany NY. She was the daughter of the late Catherine (Darmetko) Haber and Michael Mariano.

Michele graduated from South Glens Falls in 1970 and attended ACC that fall. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Sawyer in 1989.

She worked in Commercial Insurance her entire life, with her most recent employment at Adirondack Trust, where she retired from.

Michele was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her parents; and her Mother and Father in-law, Robert and Geneva Sawyer.

Left to cherish her memory are her stepdaughter, Carrie Dendtler (Rob) and her children: Clara, Sophie, Kai; brother Ed Haber; step brothers, Michael and Gary; and her step sister Stacy Mariano.

She is also survived by her loving cats, Percy, Zoe and Jinx Marie.

A big thank you to Elaine Trackey Saltsman and her Husband Edward, her best friend and loving caregiver for the past three years. Also, to Sharon Hall, her neighbor who gave endless help an support throughout.

Thank you to Albany Med, Dr. Porter, Glens Falls Hospital, Dr. Kaylar, Sherri Pronto and Washington Center for such compassionate care.

There will be no public calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery South Glens Falls. Following the Burial, a reception will be held at Elaine Saltsman’s house, 96 East St., Fort Edward.