Sept. 27, 1944—Nov. 3, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Michele L. “Shelly” Parker, 78, a longtime resident of South Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at The Eddy in Troy with her loving family by her side.

Born on Sept. 27, 1944 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Rutherford “Rupe” and Elizabeth (Flynn) Parker.

Shelly graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1962 and from Albany Business College.

She was employed for several years as the Office Manager at Mount McGregor State Correctional Facility in Wilton until her retirement in 2010.

Shelly enjoyed life and loved having fun with her friends and family, but the very most important thing to her was being with her children, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her sister, Mary, going to estate sales, road trips, and traveling.

She had a way of commanding a room with her sense of humor and her vivacious personality, and enjoyed being “The Life of the Party.” She added so much life, love and laughter to everyone’s lives, she will be truly missed.

Survivors include two daughters: Erin Pierone (Ron) of Waterford and Shannon Britten (Matt) of Saratoga Springs; son, Adam Roth of South Glens Falls; one sister, Mary Parker of Saratoga Springs; seven grandchildren: Lauren, Shannon, Riley, Ronnie, Jillian, Matthew and Alexis; and several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

A Celebration of Shelly’s life will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at The Eddy for their kindness and compassionate care shown to Shelly during her stay.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations go to the SPCA of Upstate New York at www.spcauny.org.