FORT EDWARD — Michele D. Woods, 57, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Albany Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Albany, NY, the daughter of Alvin Williamson and Anna (Rouse) Williamson, and grew up in Glens Falls. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1982.

The center of Michele’s universe was her family; she was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt.

Michele had a bright light within her that was loving and welcoming to everyone she encountered — friends, family, and strangers alike. People gravitated to her, so it is no surprise that when she moved to Maryland she quickly made a new “family” of close friends who she treasured to her last day. She eventually brought that brightness into her work as a patient advocate at St. Mary’s Hospital in MD, a position she designed around her loving vision of patient care that went beyond medicine. In this role, Michele nurtured the relationship between patients and the hospital, advocating for the needs of the sick. This position still exists at St. Mary’s today.

Later, Michele would earn a realtors’ license and join a successful real estate team at Keller-Williams, a dream she fulfilled while working full time as an insurance service representative at Travelers Insurance. She moved back to the Glens Falls area two years ago to be closer to her family.

Despite the hardships that her treatments and illness brought, Michele lived every day by the virtues expressed in one of her favorite quotes: “Life is not about waiting for the storms to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain” (Vivian Greene). Those who knew her will remember her gorgeous smile, her endless loving energy, and her signature greeting: “Hola peeps!” She affected everyone in such meaningful ways, but she treasured above all else, her role as a boy-mom to Kyle, her greatest and most beautiful accomplishment.

She is survived by her son Kyle A. Woods and his fiance Lauren Harrington; mother Anna Williamson; and father Alvin Williamson and his wife Eve; siblings: Anthony Williamson and his partner Dan, Tonia Bazel, Wendy Randall and her husband John, and Christina Taylor and her husband Joseph; grandson Declan Sawyer; and many other half-siblings; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY with a memorial service to be held at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 15 Nelson St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or The Girls Opportunity Alliance Obama Foundation.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

