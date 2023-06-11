Feb. 1, 1945—June 6, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Michele Collins of Hudson Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Feb. 1, 1945, in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Burke) Fox, the second oldest of five girls.

Michele graduated from Cathedral High School in Scranton, PA and continued her education at BOCES and Adirondack Community College.

After graduation, she worked as a buyer at Globe Store, a division of John Wanamaker, in Scranton, PA.

Michele met her husband, Bill, while working at Globe. For six months they kept it a secret. He would leave work and drive to her home, while she waited for the bus. Michele eventually would arrive to find Bill and her father sharing good times. On April 17, 1971, they were married at the Holy Family Church in Scranton, PA.

Michele and Bill moved to Hudson Falls, to take over the family business, Pender/Towly of Hudson Falls. She helped out in the store for many years, while raising her family.

After her family got older, Michele went into retail with several local stores, Honigsbaums, Inc., formerly in Glens Falls, Anne Kline and Cambridge Dry Goods, both at the outlets in Lake George. In June of 2011, Michele retired as a receptionist at The Landing of Queensbury.

For more than 20 years, she volunteered at the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, Hudson Falls Branch.

Michele has always enjoyed decorating and shopping. Her family and friends are the center of her life. Michele loved being around her children and grandchildren. She also had wonderful times with all her sisters.

Survivors include her husband, William R. Collins of Hudson Falls; her children: Colleen Sauter and her husband, Erin of Cumming, GA, Burke Collins and his wife, Christine of Granville, Kevin Collins of Hudson Falls and Kathleen Rourke and her husband, Dan of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Haily Collins, Mackenzie Sauter, Will Sauter, Kaelyn Rourke, and Kendall Rourke; her great-grandson, Arden Collins; her siblings: Patricia Sebastian and her husband, John of Havertown, PA, Sharon Gilroy and her husband, James of Covina, CA, and Frances Ruby and her husband, Rick of Scranton, PA; her brothers-in-law: Gary Kauffman of Naples, FL, Pete and Tina Collins of Cleverdale, and Andy and Nancy Collins of Hudson Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the Park in Hudson Falls. The Rite of Committal will follow at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1 Marcus Blvd., Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.