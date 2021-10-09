Michael William Kovarik

Michael graduated from Pearl River High School Class of 1974. He received his Associate of Arts Degree from Rockland Community College in 1976 and his Bachelor of Science Degree from Penn State in 1978 and his Master’s Degree in 1986 from Willliam and Mary. He formerly worked in elementary schools in Winchester NH, Newport News, VA and retired from Veeder Elementary School in South Colonie, NY. His brief time as a vice principal at Riverside Elementary School in VA taught him that his love was in front of a classroom.

Michael was an author of “Healing Within — My Journey with Breast Cancer” and during his cancer diagnosis of stage IV breast cancer was actively involved in the following programs and activities: Living Beyond Breast Cancer Conference, Male Breast Cancer Coalition member, MBC Alliance supporter, Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, The Humanly Project, livehumanly.com, #ThisISMBC, The Doctors Show, Susan B. Love Foundation Collateral Damage Study, and many more. As a board member/past president at Metavivor, he was active in programs and activities, including Metastatic Breast Cancer Engagement Conference at the Moffitt Cancer Center, Sea to Sea for MBC, Capitol Hill Day, Stage IV Stampede at Washington DC to engage with legislators over the importance of research $$. He also was proud to be a part of a Story Half Told, Find Your MBC Voice, MBC Voices at the Table (latest was taped July 26, 2021 and is airing this month on CNN).