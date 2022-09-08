Oct. 1, 1951—Sept. 6, 2022

GREENWICH — Michael William Charles Viscardi, 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT.

He was born October 1, 1951, in Ticonderoga, NY to the late Dominick J. and Rose Marie (Coveney) Viscardi.

Michael was a meat and potatoes, three hardboiled eggs in the morning kind of guy, just the fuel he needed for his daily workout at the gym. He was very charismatic and loved working out. He was always busy doing something, walking, lifting weights or in his garage, morning coffee in hand, listening to music and waving at the cars going by.

He grew up in Ticonderoga and spent the last 32 years with the love of his life Nancy Viscardi in Greenwich. Everyone he encountered instantly loved him and he was well known in the community. He loved pickles, NY Giants football, playing “Pitch” with his friend Rene Benet, and dabbling in the stock market.

He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Following his service, he graduated from Siena College with an accounting degree. He owned and operated Michael Viscardi Accounting for many years in Ticonderoga.

Michael first and foremost was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who was happiest when he was with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Dominick Viscardi.

He is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Goman) Viscardi of Greenwich; daughters: Darcy (Eric) Peters of Eagle Bridge, and Barbara (Martin Perkins) Bates, of Easton; grandchildren: Sierra Bates, Alexandra (John) Wood, Hunter Hagadorn, Riley Hunt, Hannah Bates, and Logan Peters; great-grandchildren: Emma, Kane, Ivy, Noah, Walker, Maddison and Zoey; brothers: Patrick, and John Viscardi; sisters: Kathy, Rose, and Theresa; several nieces, nephews; and friend Rene Benet.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Donations in his name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.secure.dav.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.