Nov. 24, 1938—Dec. 4, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Michael William Burton, 84, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, with loved ones by his side.

Born Nov. 24, 1938, in Albany, he was the son of William and Marion (Russo) Burton.

Michael graduated from Bethlehem Central High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard and later retired from APA Transport in Glenmont after many years of working as a Teamster with the Local 294.

Some of his enjoyments in life were camping, fishing, and riding snowmobiles and ATVs with his family and friends.

Michael was truly a great husband, father, and friend. He was a hard-working family man who always made sure to enjoy many different activities with his family and friends, he will be missed by so many, and never forgotten.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his wife, Carol (Albright) Burton and their infant daughter, Ann Marie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Scott M. Burton, Randall Burton, and Daniel (Nicolle) W. Burton; grandchildren: Kyle Burton, Alanea Burton, and Jenna Burton; and his beloved dog, Casey.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

Following services, family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. at the Docksider Restaurant, 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George, NY 12845.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nursing and PT/OT Staff at the Warren Center who all helped Michael through this journey.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.