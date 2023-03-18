May 14, 1943—March 13, 2023

TICONDEROGA — Michael William Brown, 79, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, May 14, 1943, he was the son of the late William W. and Margaret (Henry) Brown.

Mike was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School and a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga.

He was the Manager of the Amerigas Propane and Appliance Store in Ticonderoga for many years, beginning with the store’s original owner, J.P. Carney.

He was a lifelong member of the Mount Defiance Lodge #794 Free & Accepted Masons, and the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks #1494, both of Ticonderoga. He has served on the Board of the Valley View Cemetery Association of Ticonderoga for over 33 years.

Mike’s greatest joy was his family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Linda (Spring) Brown; two daughters: Michelle Crosby and her husband Kevin of Queensbury, and Susan Talamo and her husband Richard of Grand Island, NY; four grandchildren: Matthew Crosby and his wife Stephanie of Roselle Park, NJ, Kelsey Crosby and her fiance Matthew Hockemeyer of Ballston Spa and Zachary Talamo and Lucas Talamo, both of Grand Island, NY; and his great-grandson, Hudson Crosby. He is also survived by one sister, Judith Mannion of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, and by his sister, Patricia Poulos.

A Graveside Service will take place in the spring at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Mike’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad for their excellent service.

Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, 118 Champlain Ave., Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1357, New York, NY 10018.