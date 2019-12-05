{{featured_button_text}}

May 12, 1966 — Dec. 3, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Michael “Mike” Wiley, 53, passed away, after a short Illness, on Dec. 3, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 12, 1966 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Bruce and Marjorie (Campion) Wiley.

Mike attended Hudson Falls High School, where he enjoyed pitching on the baseball team.

He also enjoyed traveling with his father and occasionally with the entire family to football and baseball games and NASCAR races. In the past, his favorite teams to watch were the Kansas City Royals and the New England Patriots. Mike spent many hours scanning through the guide to pick out a TV show that would interest him.

The family sends a special thank you to Steve Bhatti, Mike’s landlord, who treated him like family and always made sure he had a working TV. They also are very thankful for the love and care given by his friends, Sue and Daryl, T2 Oncology and High Peaks Hospice. They are most appreciative for the Behavioral Health Unit at the Glens Falls Hospital for years of care and Lori Bishop, director of care management at Warren Washington County Association for Mental Health for all she has done for Mike through the years.

Survivors include his two sisters, Deborah Wiley and her partner, Julie Everson of Moreau and Sharon Wiley of Queensbury; his nephews, Nick (Rachel) Graham of Gansevoort and Brian Kozelouzek of Glens Falls; his niece, Lacey (Kendall) Kozelouzek of Hudson Falls; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Homeless Fund at Warren Washington Association of Mental Health, Inc., 3043 State Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

