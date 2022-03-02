Michael W. Young

July 12, 1951 - Feb. 25, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Michael W. Young, 70, of Fawn Lane, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, with loved ones by his side.

Born July 12, 1951, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles and Doris (Bates) Young.

Following high school and college, Michael worked as the Albany County Drug Court Coordinator for the New York State Unified Court System.

On May 19, 1984, Michael married Debra Hastings in Glens Falls.

Michael had many enjoyments including fishing, camping, canoeing, spending time in his beloved Adirondack Mountains, cruising the Caribbean Islands, and most importantly spending time with his beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, which brought him great joy.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his sister, Jean Young Hull and his beloved dogs, Maggie, and Bella.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Debbie Young; his children: Kelly Jones (Noel) of Granville, Michael Young (Katy) of Hudson Falls, Jennifer Morse (Jim) of Glens Falls and Jessica Young of Queensbury; his grandchildren: Alyssa, Neysa, Kyle, Daegan, Mike, Madelyn and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Kennadi, Kye, and Oliver; his sisters: Marge Guy of Queensbury and Georgia Ball of NH; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the nurses and assistants at Glens Falls Hospital for their extraordinary care and love. A huge thank you to Andrew.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Michael was truly loved by all who knew him. His empathy and compassion changed many lives. His life goal was to truly help all who were suffering from alcohol and drug addiction. He did it very successfully. He will be forever missed.