Jan. 9, 1956—Oct. 12, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Michael W. Pinkowski, 66, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at the Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls.

Born on January 9, 1956, in Schenectady, he was a longtime area resident and son of the late Walter and Mary Pinkowski. Michael was a 1974 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. He worked for Maloy’s Construction for several years, retiring as a superintendent, and prior to that, worked for Kilby Brothers Construction.

On December 29, 1983, he married the love of his life, the former Margaret Stewart, and they enjoyed almost 39 years of marriage together. Michael was a member of the Local 157 Labor Union in Schenectady and the Barnstormers Snowmobile Club. In his spare time, he was a bartender at the Homestead and was a member of the pool league there.

Michael is survived by his wife, Margaret Pinkowski of Hudson Falls; his children, Matthew Pinkowski and Melissa Pinkowski, both of Hudson Falls; a brother, four sisters, many nieces and nephews and a host of close friends that were more like family.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Following the Mass all are welcome to the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574 on Pearl Street in Hudson Falls with the bar available at 1:30 p.m. and the reception hall at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the 2nd floor at The Pines in Glens Falls for all the care and compassion given to Michael and his family.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.