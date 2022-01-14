June 3, 1972—Jan. 11, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Michael W. DuBray II, 49, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his home with Kassey “aka PK” at his side.

Born June 3, 1972 in Troy, NY, he was the son of Michael W. DuBray, Sr. and Delorres (Tullock) Berney.

He graduated from Tamarac High School, Class of 1990 and then went on to attend Adirondack Community College, where he majored in the broadcast program.

Mike started his interest in radio in the basement at his family home growing up. He loved entertaining his sisters, having a dance party and walking around with a microphone. He started his career with WWSC AM in 1991 and continued broadcasting and entertaining for 28 years at WWSC and WCKM. He also did a short time at WENT in Gloversville. During this time, New York State Broadcasters awarded him with Outstanding Commercial. He was well known in the community for operating his own business Dee-Jay Dubray Weddings and Events for over a decade. It was here he did countless volunteering for DJ services in many events, including collaborating for the Washington County Fair, Glens Falls City Tree Lighting for many years, South Glens Falls Christmas Parade and several bike rallies.

Mike took pride in everything he did and lived life to the fullest. He was an active supporter for the Bowl for Kids Sake Big Brothers Big Sisters, Operation Santa/Adopt a Child, and LARAC. He also was a member of the Kiwanis Club and past President, was the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge #81 Glens Falls, where he served as Exalted Ruler for three terms and was a Past State VP.

In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, especially to beaches, kayaking, loved the Green Bay Packers and cherished spending time with his family. Every year he rallied the family in the annual toast with a Saranac in memory of his brother, Jeremy.

In addition to his brother, Jeremy Berney, his step-dad, John M. Berney and his great-grandparents, Jake and Helena Suriano, predeceased him.

Survivors in addition to his mother, Delorres Berney; and his father, Michael W. (Debbie) DuBray; include his siblings: Gena (Billy) Anderson, Laura (Eric Speanburg) Vadnais, Tammy DuBray, Kim (Rick) Ellison, Anne (Chris) Giglio, Cathy Roddy and Donald (Edona) Roddy. He is also survived by the love of his life, Kassey Granger; along with several nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and his cats: JJ and Spencer.

Family and friends may call from 4–7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Everyone is required to wear a mask when entering the building.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at Eagle Mills Cemetery in Troy, NY.

A reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Brunswick Elks, 665 Brunswick Road, Troy, NY 12180, where everyone is invited to celebrate Mikes’ life.

Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to Orange Street Cats Rescue, PO Box 10733, Albany, NY 12201 or the Michael DuBray Broadcasting Scholarship, c/o SEFCU Credit Union, 700 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany, NY 12206.

Those who wish may make an online condolence at sbfuneralhome.com.

The B.P.O.E. Lodge #81 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.