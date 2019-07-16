{{featured_button_text}}
Michael W. Crandall

October 12, 1974 — July, 10 2019

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Michael W. Crandall, of Saratoga Springs, tragically passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Albany medical center, after being hit on his motorcycle Friday afternoon. He was 44 years old.

Michael was born on Oct. 12, 1974 in Saratoga Hospital. Michael was the son of Linda and John Crandall.

He will be at peace with his parents and brother, David; his best friend, Bear; and his brother-in-law, Jay.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Ginger Reanna Crandall. Michael is also survived by his sisters, Mary, Irene, Star, Lynn, Amy, Sara and Lucille. Michael is also survived by two brothers, Oty and John. Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Michael was a lumber jack, who loved the outdoors. Mike enjoyed four wheeling, car rides and doing the demolition derbies for the local county fairs. Michael had nick names for almost everyone. He had many friends from all over. He loved spending time with friends and family. Most of all, he loved being with his daughter, Ginger. He was a hardworking man who worked from morning till night. Michael was a great father, brother, uncle and a good man whose life was cut short. Gone but never forgotten.

