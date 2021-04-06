Oct. 23, 1966—Apr. 1, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Michael T. Kramar, 54, of River Street, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home following a long illness. Born October 23, 1966 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Frederick “Carl” Kramar of Warrensburg and the late Leona (Thompson) Kramar.

He received his education and graduated from the Faith Baptist Church in Warrensburg. Following his graduation, he worked several odd jobs before finding his calling in the woods, working as a logger for many years with P.A. Haynes Logging for many years.

Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and bonfires with family and friends.

Besides his mother, he is predeceased by his nephew, Robert J. Kramar, Jr.