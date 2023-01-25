Nov. 29, 1982—Jan. 19, 2023

ARGYLE — Michael T. Herbold, 40, joined his parents in eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born November 29, 1982, in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Barbara (Kraft) Herbold.

Michael was employed as a Supervisor for Fenix Auto (formerly Jerry Brown’s).

Michael married Amy Lyn Harris on Sept. 26, 2015 in a farm styled ceremony.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews. He found passion in dismantling and reassembling vehicles as well as hanging in the shop with his father and brother learning everything he could about repairing things, camping, fishing and especially their yearly vacations to Myrtle Beach.

Michael would have given anyone his time or the shirt off his back if they were in need, As a child Mike was raised with a love of farming and he never outgrew this. He would often be found watching the sunset.

In addition to his parents, Michael is predeceased by a sister-in-law, Kimberly Roush Herbold.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amy Harris-Herbold; sister-in-law, Nicole Harris-Ostrander (Jason); siblings: Heather (Joe) Herbold, Lori (Ryan) McKernon, David Herbold; 11 nieces and nephews; as well as great nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Thomas and Bobbi Harris. Along with many cousins, childhood friendships as well as new friendships.

Anyone that entered Michael’s life meant something to him and he carried that treasure with him throughout life.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. at the funeral home following the calling hours with Rev. Deb Peacock officiating.

Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial donations in Michael’s name can be made to any child organization.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.