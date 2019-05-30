Michael Smith

December 5, 1954 — May 26, 2019
LAKE GEORGE and GRANVILLE — Michael Patrick Smith was freed of his physical constraints for eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Mike was born on Dec. 5, 1954, the third of eight children born to Gordon B. and Patricia A. (Rathbun) Smith
Mike was a graduate of Granville High School and went on to graduate Cum Laude from St. Michaels College in Winooski, Vermont. He was proud of the fact that he attained that plateau through his efforts alone, having worked double shifts through the summers at Norton Sealant and serving as a resident assistant while attending St. Michaels.
Mike served in various positions in the construction and sales industries in both New York and New Jersey. He was the self-appointed CEO of Munchkin Construction, where he taught his nephews the basics of tool usage and building things. He also did substitute teaching. He was a proud member of the Sons of the Legion.
He was an avid reader. Ever eager to expand his knowledge, he consumed books at an astonishing pace. He also volunteered at the Pember Library in Granville. He also excelled in sports. He was proud to have been a member of the 1972 Northern Conference Co-champion football team at Granville High. The bond with those teammates was one he carried throughout his life. He was an accomplished golfer. Mike’s favorite, however, was skiing. Nothing better in his world than to conquer a foot and a half of fresh powder on Killington or helicopter drop into virgin snow in Colorado (telluride).
Having grown up in a family of eight, Mike had a keen sense of competition and a strong desire to come out on top. He was quick to share what he had. He was always young at heart. His stories are full of teaching young people things that he had learned in his life.
Michael was predeceased by his parents and a nephew, Gregory Smith. He will be missed by his siblings, Eileen Heslin (John), Gordon B. Jr. (Michele), Keven (Nancy), Dennis (Karen), Timothy (Mary-Jo), Colleen Bates (John) and Maureen Bishop (Walter); as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts. His nieces and nephews will remember him as the “cool” uncle who always knew how to have fun.
Michael’s zest for life will be missed by his family, many friends, students and co-workers.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 4 to 5:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.