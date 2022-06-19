April 3, 1944—June 14, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Michael Smith, Sr., 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Born April 3, 1944, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Wilford and Marie (Maye) Smith.

On Aug. 14, 1965, Michael married the love of his life, Angela Farano. They were married by the Rev. Sirka at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting, his grandchildren, he adored his dogs, Toma and Mimi, and his family was always first.

In addition to his parents, and parents-in-law, Michael and Laura Farano, he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Kim (Girard) Smith; brother-in-law, Rev. Michael Farano; sister-in-law, Concetto “Tina” Funicello.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Angela; his sons: Michael (Kimberly) Smith, Jr., Richard Smith; his grandchildren: Jacqueline (Alejandro Ramirez) Smith, Richard Smith, Jr., Danielle (Joseph Bonavita) Smith, Laura Smith, Gianna Smith; his niece and nephews: Raymond (Lisa) Gifford, Michael (Wendy) Gifford, Anthony (Carol) Gifford, Laura (Eric) Buanviaggo, his siblings, David (Barb) Smith, Ella Lamore, Betty (Tom) Smith; and several cousins.

At Michael’s request, there will be no calling hours.

The rite of committal will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

Memory donations in Michael’s memory can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Farano Center for Children, 27 N. Main Avenue, Albany, NY 12203.

Arrangements are under the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. For online condolences and to view Michael’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.