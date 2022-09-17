Jan. 27, 1957—Sept. 14, 2022

GREENWICH — Michael “Scott” Ash, 65, a resident of Argyle, and a former longtime resident of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Jan. 27, 1957 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Rodger and Katherine McClure Ash.

Scott was the co-owner of Belt Dewatering Press in Greenwich for many years before he retired in 2019. Recently, he spent most of his time building his new home in Argyle with his wife Sharon.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed boating and snowmobiling. He frequently started his day at Stewart’s with the guys. He had many good friends, loved his dogs Kaige and Macy, and bird Simon.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Sandra Rozelle.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Sharon Ash of Argyle; his siblings: Jeff Ash of Bald Mountain, Susan (Greg) Burg of MN, and Tracey (Bill) Dunphy of Greenwich; brothers-in-law: Larry (Gerryanne) Curtis, Bruce (Mary) Curtis, Tom (Rosemary) Curtis; and sister-in-law, Gail Ouymet (late John); and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834, with Rev. Keith Mann, officiating. Scott’s family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of his life at 5 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion, 19 Abeel Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834 following the service.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in his memory to your local ASPCA.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.