Dec. 29, 1969 — July 23, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Michael S. Fleeman, 50, of Hudson Falls, passed way on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Dec. 29, 1969 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Robert Fleeman and Lorraine (LaPlant) Nash.

Michael attended Argyle Central School.

He enjoyed every day he worked for Humphrey’s Trucking. Humphrey’s took good care of Mike, even when he could no longer drive for them. He loved NASCAR, especially Kevin Harvick. Michael also an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan.

He enjoyed spending time at night, outdoor fishing, especially with family and friends.

Michael will be remembered for being a good man with a heart of gold. He would help out anyone who needed it. Michael was deeply loved by everyone he met. Most of all he was a great father, and grandfather. His granddaughter Abby was the center of his life and his strength to keep going. Michael always could find the good in everything.

He was predeceased by his stepmother, Sue Fleeman and his cousin, AJ Huntington.