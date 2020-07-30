Michael S. Fleeman
Dec. 29, 1969 — July 23, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Michael S. Fleeman, 50, of Hudson Falls, passed way on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on December 29, 1969 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Robert Fleeman and Lorraine (LaPlant) Nash. Michael attended Argyle School.

He enjoyed every day he worked for Humphrey’s Trucking. Humphrey’s took good care of Mike, even when he could no longer drive for them. He loved NASCAR, especially Kevin Harvick. Michael also an avid Dallas Cowboy and New York Yankee fan. He enjoyed spending time at night, outdoor fishing, especially with family and friends.

Michael will be remembered for being a good man with a heart of gold. He would help out anyone who needed it. Michael was deeply loved by everyone he met. Most of all he was a great father, and grandfather. His granddaughter Abby was the center of his life and his strength to keep going. Michael always could find the good in everything.

He was predeceased by his stepmother, Sue Fleeman and his cousin, AJ Huntington.

He is survived by his fiancée, whom he met and was devoted to from the age of 20, Toni Fleming; his children, Kristi Fleeman and Alexa Fleeman; her son-in-law, Gene Bauser; his granddaughter, Abby Bauser; his parents, Robert Fleeman and Lorriane Nash; his siblings, Bob Fleeman, Jr., Melissa Nash, Donny Suba, Sr., Gary Nash and Steven Suba; his sister-in-law, Colleen Fleeman; and his cousin he was very close to, Terry Doran.

Memorial calling hours will be 11 to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2020 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

