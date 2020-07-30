Dec. 29, 1969 — July 23, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Michael S. Fleeman, 50, of Hudson Falls, passed way on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on December 29, 1969 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Robert Fleeman and Lorraine (LaPlant) Nash. Michael attended Argyle School.
He enjoyed every day he worked for Humphrey’s Trucking. Humphrey’s took good care of Mike, even when he could no longer drive for them. He loved NASCAR, especially Kevin Harvick. Michael also an avid Dallas Cowboy and New York Yankee fan. He enjoyed spending time at night, outdoor fishing, especially with family and friends.
Michael will be remembered for being a good man with a heart of gold. He would help out anyone who needed it. Michael was deeply loved by everyone he met. Most of all he was a great father, and grandfather. His granddaughter Abby was the center of his life and his strength to keep going. Michael always could find the good in everything.
He was predeceased by his stepmother, Sue Fleeman and his cousin, AJ Huntington.
He is survived by his fiancée, whom he met and was devoted to from the age of 20, Toni Fleming; his children, Kristi Fleeman and Alexa Fleeman; her son-in-law, Gene Bauser; his granddaughter, Abby Bauser; his parents, Robert Fleeman and Lorriane Nash; his siblings, Bob Fleeman, Jr., Melissa Nash, Donny Suba, Sr., Gary Nash and Steven Suba; his sister-in-law, Colleen Fleeman; and his cousin he was very close to, Terry Doran.
Memorial calling hours will be 11 to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2020 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.