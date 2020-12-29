GREENWICH—Michael Richard O’Donnell, 72, of Greenwich passed away on December 24, 2020. He was born April 4, 1948 in Brooklyn to the late Charles and Florence O’Donnell.

In 1983, Mr. O’Donnell married Marlene Posa in East Northport.

He served a tour of duty in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War. He then served a distinguished career as a New York State Trooper. For just over 30 years he served with great pride. He was assigned to the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

Trooper O’Donnell succumbed from a 9/11-related cancer stemming from his official deployment with the New York State Police as a first responder on September 11, 2001, supporting the rescue and recovery operation at Ground Zero.

Michael was a natural problem solver, always working on new projects around the house and helping friends and family with their own various projects. Since retiring, Michael lived life to the fullest through his hobbies and simple pleasures. Woodworking, good food and wine, beautiful views of the Batten Kill, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.