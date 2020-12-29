GREENWICH—Michael Richard O’Donnell, 72, of Greenwich passed away on December 24, 2020. He was born April 4, 1948 in Brooklyn to the late Charles and Florence O’Donnell.
In 1983, Mr. O’Donnell married Marlene Posa in East Northport.
He served a tour of duty in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War. He then served a distinguished career as a New York State Trooper. For just over 30 years he served with great pride. He was assigned to the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.
Trooper O’Donnell succumbed from a 9/11-related cancer stemming from his official deployment with the New York State Police as a first responder on September 11, 2001, supporting the rescue and recovery operation at Ground Zero.
Michael was a natural problem solver, always working on new projects around the house and helping friends and family with their own various projects. Since retiring, Michael lived life to the fullest through his hobbies and simple pleasures. Woodworking, good food and wine, beautiful views of the Batten Kill, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Marlene O’Donnell; his brother Charles (Tim); his children: Casey O’Donnell (Rita) and Mallory Donnelly (Matthias); and his beloved grandchildren Scarlett, Olivia, and Maxillae.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be postponed until the spring, where he will be interred in the Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to the Greenwich Fire Department, 60 Hill Street Greenwich NY 12834, or the Greenwich Interfaith Van Go Program, PO Box 124, Greenwich, NY 12834.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.