March 1, 1947—Jan. 22, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Michael R. Bourdeau, 75, of Fourth Street, Glens Falls, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, with his loved ones by his side after a courageously fought battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Born on March 1, 1947, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John L. and Evelyn A. (Farrell) Bourdeau.

Mike was very proud to have received his GED in 1985.

On Sept. 24, 1966, he married his soulmate and the love of his life, Mary Ellen Donohue at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

Mike was drafted into the Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

Mike and Mary Ellen spent Christmas of 1968 in Hawaii when Mike had his R & R from Vietnam.

Prior to serving his country, Mike worked at local farms in the area. After returning from the service, he was employed at NIBCO in South Glens Falls. Mike retired from the Warren County Airport in 2009. During his retirement, he continued working and assisting others while driving a bus for the Kingsbury Fort Edward Senior Center.

Mike was a lifetime member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia and the Blackhorse. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 233 in Glens Falls.

He was also a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

Mike was well known for making an awesome chili. He also enjoyed bowling and traveling especially to his Vietnam reunions which were held in a different state each year.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Oscar F. “Pete” and Ellen H. (Larmore) Donohue, his brothers-in-law: William F., Robert M., and Phillip R. Donohue, his great-niece, Amy E. McKinney, great-great-niece, Isabella Garn and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen (Donohue) Bourdeau of Glens Falls; sisters-in law: Maureen Wagner and her husband Dale of PA, Joanne Donohue of Liverpool, and Carol Donohue of Lakeland, FL; nieces: Cindy K. McKinney (Rich), Cathy Campolieto (John), Cheri Troumbley (Ray), Kristine A. Donohue, Chelsea Dearie (Walt); nephews: Craig Donohue, Robert Donohue (Barbara), Justin Donohue (Kendall) and David Wagner (Melissa); great-nephews and nieces include: Mikes Godson Mathew Clark, Justin Garn, Marty Altizio, Noah McKinney, Matthew Leavitt, Drew Stevens, Quinn Donohue, Liam and Jordyn Dearie, Leah Donohue, Deanna Campney, Amanda Dellinger, Kalysta Donohue, Krista and Kera Rucker; great-great-nieces and nephews: Bryce and Charlotte Campney, Lily and Olivia Dellinger, Sebastian Leavitt, Rowan Eggleston, Ariyanna Altizio, Riley Altizio, Octavia Stevens, and Emrielle Combs; his uncle, George Bourdeau (Connie); and aunt, Mildred Rundell; and several cousins and many close friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery.

Mary Ellen would first and foremost like to thank her family and friends for all their love and support. As well as a special thank you to Chris and Judy for their assistance; and High Peaks Hospice of Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Mikes memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice of Glens Falls, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; St. Mary’s Food Pantry, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, and Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences to Mike’s family may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.