May 17, 1972—Aug. 9, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Michael P. Willard, 49, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021.
Born on May 17, 1972 in Seldovia, AK, he was the son of the Alberta Willard and the late Gerald W. Willard.
Michael proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1993 to 1997.
On July 1, 2017 he married Carla Sexton in Glens Falls.
Michael was employed at Arrow Financial for 11 years in the Resource Recovery Department. He worked hard and enjoyed his time at Glens Falls National and Saratoga National Bank.
Michael loved traveling throughout the Adirondacks listening to live music. The center of his life was his family. He enjoyed every moment he spent with his family and friends. His grandchildren gave him a special joy that he carried throughout his life. Michael also was an avid hockey fan, who especially loved watching the Red Wings.
Besides his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Lynette Willard.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Willard of Hudson Falls; his children: Jordan, Kameron and her fiance, CJ, Brandon and Mikenzie; his three grandsons: Karson, Gryffin and Leo; his siblings: Ken, Matt and Kathryn; and many other family members throughout the State of Washington and Alaska.
Friends may call Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m., on Thursday, following the calling hours.
All are welcome to a gathering at the American Legion, 72 Pearl St. in Hudson Falls, following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Falls American Legion, 72 Pearl Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
