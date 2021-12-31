Michael P. Walsh
Sept. 8, 1938 – Dec. 26, 2021
WARRENSBURG — Michael P. Walsh, 83, of Warrensburg, NY, previously of Cohoes, NY, son of the late Ralph and Caroline (Derus) Walsh, passed away at his home on Dec. 26, 2021.
Michael was born on Sept. 8, 1938 in Cohoes, NY. He graduated from Cohoes High School, entered the United States Army and went on to receive a degree in mechanical engineering from Hudson Valley Community College. Michael married the love of his life, Deborah on March 10, 1977. Michael started working at General Electric as a machinist and finished his working career at National Grid. Michael loved gardening, woodworking and making people smile.
Michael is predeceased by his brother Ralph Walsh.
Michael is survived by his wife Deborah (Johnson) Walsh of Warrensburg; a son Michael Walsh of Cohoes, NY; daughter Marcia (Joel) Pineiro of FL; granddaughters: Isis and Iris Pineiro; brother James Walsh of VT; sister Mary Walsh of Cohoes; nephew Tom Walsh of VT; niece Kari (Walsh) Reed of Cohoes.
A Celebration of Michael's Life will be conducted in the summer of 2022.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
