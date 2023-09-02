Sept. 23, 1948—Aug. 19, 2023

HUDSON FALLS—Michael P. Bulman, 74, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by those he loved at a family picnic on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Michael was born in Glens Falls on Sept. 23, 1948, to the late James S. and Melba (Landry) Bulman.

He was a 1967 graduate of Glens Falls High School and entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 19. He married the love of his life, Linda Belstraz, in 1971.

After completing his apprenticeship, he was initiated into the United Association of Plumbers & Steamfitters, Local Union 773 in April of 1972. He was a 50-year Life Member and served on the Executive Board and Negotiating Committee and Trustee of the Health and Welfare Fund for 16 years until his retirement in 2008.

In his younger years Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Throughout his life he loved spending countless hours swimming and swinging in his hammock by the pool.

Michael was a dedicated member of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Catholic Church where he was an Usher. In addition to his duties as an Usher, he volunteered numerous hours helping to maintain the church grounds and filling in wherever he was needed. If not at church, he could be found tirelessly watching his grandchildren’s numerous sporting and music events or enjoying time at the family hunting camp (Fur-Fin and Feather) he built with his brothers.

He and Linda spent many years traveling to Florida during the winter months to visit with family and friends, in addition to taking annual cruises throughout the Caribbean, Hawaii and Alaska.

Michael will be most remembered for his generous heart, unmatched work ethic and his dedication to and love of family.

Along with his parents; Michael was predeceased by his in-laws, Floyd and Jean Belstraz; his grandparents, Frank and Velida Bulman and Lawrence and Marguerite Landry; and his eldest brother, James Bulman.

In addition to his wife of 51 years; Michael is survived by his children: Renee (Chris) Allen and Matthew (Kristen) Bulman; his grandchildren: Kate Allen, Ryan Allen, Breck Allen, Kinsley Bulman and Connor Bulman; his siblings: Sharon Smith, MaryEllen Bulman, Robert (Ellen) Bulman and Terry (Laura) Bulman; his sisters-in-law: Brenda Bulman and Dianne (Ken) Cassant; brother-in-law, Ronald Belstraz; his aunt, Ann Oligny; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Hudson Falls followed by 2:00 p.m. burial at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Moreau Rescue Squad for their upmost professionalism and for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Michael P. Bulman can be made to the following organizations: Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, Moreau Rescue Squad, 1583 Rte. 9, Moreau, NY 12828, or to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.