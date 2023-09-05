Aug. 12, 1938—Aug. 31, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Michael P. Baker, Sr. 85, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born on August 12, 1938 in Cornwall, NY and was the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Ducy) Baker.

Mr. Baker was a veteran of the United States Army with the rank of Corporal. He was involved in the automotive industry most of his life, from owning his own service station, to helping manage auto dealerships, including helping design construction of new service centers to make them more efficient. He eventually retired after owning and operating the Sterling Mine Sharpening Co in Sloatsburg, NY. Michael enjoyed vacationing and boating on Lake George, and also following NASCAR throughout the years. He also was an avid and competitive ski jumper at Bear Mt. State Park, and took time to teach all of his children to ski. For many years before moving to South Glens Falls, Michael was a longtime and active firemen with the Brewer Volunteer Fire Department.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helene Baker who passed away on April 27, 2017; his brother, Jimmy Baker; his sister, Betty Decker, and sister and brother-in-law, Marguerite and Charles Ward.

Survivors include his three sons, Michael P. Baker, Jr. of Lake George, Jeffrey Baker of Tucson, Arizona, Scott (Melaine) Baker of Lake George; his daughter, Michelle (Geoff) Schramm of NJ and his five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jade, Jackson, Grady, and Sophie, as well as his nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are scheduled on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls,

A service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. at the end of the calling hours.

Burial with full military honors will be held at the convenience of the family at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

