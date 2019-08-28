Jan. 25, 1953 — Aug. 17, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Michael N. McIntyre, 66, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Jan. 25, 1953 in Utica, he was the son of the late Norman and Esther (Lyke) McIntyre.
Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, from which he retired in 1990.
Along with his wife, Elma, Mike operated the McCrea Tavern for 13 wonderful years. During that time he made many friends. He was always up for a party, including St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas, New Years and football parties. Block parties were also a fun event. “The Chef” always put on a big spread for everyone to enjoy. He loved to see everyone enjoying the food he prepared, and his motto was, “Better to have too much than not enough.”
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his daughter, Mary McIntyre; his aunt, Jean McIntyre; and his uncle, Leonard Joiner.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elma McIntyre; his granddaughter, Nya McIntyre; his brother, William McIntyre and his wife, Judy; his aunt, Dorothy Joiner; his stepmother, Hazel McIntyre; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A graveside service for both Michael and Mary McIntyre with full military honors for Michael will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Mike’s name can be made to the Adirondack Vets House, 26 pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.