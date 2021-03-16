Oct. 10, 1954—Mar. 11, 2021

FORT ANN – Michael “Mike” Raymond Celeste, 66, of Fort Ann, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side. Born on October 10, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Mary Jane Celeste and the late Martin B. Celeste.

He attended Queensbury school before enlisting in the United States Army. Mike proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in November 1973.

Mike worked as a self-employed contractor/equipment operator for many years. He also worked as a foreman for Croisier Management, Inc., Sparrow Construction, DJ Contractors, Inc. and Rick McGuire Excavating.

Mike was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He had many hobbies including participating in rodeo’s, driving stock cars, horticulture and connecting with family and friends on Facebook. Mike had a love for animals and took care of several strays. He will be most remembered for his legendary sense of humor and practical jokes.

In addition to his father, Martin Celeste, Mike was predeceased by his grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins, Mike was also predeceased by two special cousins, Edward Fisher of Fort Edward, they were like brothers, and Tina Straut of Kingsbury.