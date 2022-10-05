March 30, 1946—July 27, 2022

FORT EDWARD – Michael “Mike” Manning, 76, of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on July 27, 2022, at Albany Medical Center, after suffering an unexpected brain hemorrhage.

Born March 30, 1946, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Bruno) Manning.

Mike graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1965 and shortly after enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany for three years during the Vietnam era, specializing in drafting. Upon returning from serving in the Army, he joined the Sheetmetal Construction Union working on and off for a few years. He then decided to continue his education in drafting at the Franklin Institute in Boston, receiving a one-year certificate in 1970.

After graduating from college, Mike worked as a draftsman at Northern Homes for a short time before starting his own business, Northeast Builders, where he worked for over 40 years, designing and building many beautiful homes with his brother, Jeff, working alongside him for 20 of those years. Mike was also a landlord for many years, owning several rental properties, one which he and his son owned together. He retired from his business but never stopped working, always having a project to do.

Mike always took a big interest in motorcycles, racing dirt bikes in his younger years. In his spare time, he liked to work on motorcycles with his friend, Keith, as well as his collection of classic cars. He enjoyed taking his Harley and Corvette out for an occasional ride, going to car shows, watching the Yankees, football, NASCAR and supercross racing on TV. He especially enjoyed his time spent snow birding, for the last 16 winters, with Denise and their cats, in Bradenton, FL, taking many opportunities to spend time with their daughter, Michaela, who lived close by.

Besides his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Manning and his sister, June Duggan.

Left to cherish his memory is his long-time partner of 50 years and the mother of his children, Denise Frommer; his twin daughter and son: Michaela Manning and her companion, Garrett and McCrea Manning and his wife Ashley; his stepdaughter, Melissa Rasmussen and her husband Tim. He was called grandad by his three grandchildren: Kiera and Karson Rasmussen and Pressley Manning. He was also survived by his brothers: Richard “Dick” and Jeff Manning and his wife, Kelly; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Duggan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mike enjoyed going to all his family’s gatherings and his grandchildren’s events. He was a great guy who will be dearly missed by all his friends and family.

Per Mike’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will take place Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, 2:30 p.m., at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

In memory of Mike the family suggests, if possible, to attend the graveside in a classic car, for one last car show.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.