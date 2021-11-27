Nov. 23, 1965—Nov. 14, 2021

WHITEHALL — Michael “Mike” Garner, 55, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 14, 2021. He was born in Hannible, MO on November 23, 1965.

Mike was a very special man who was truly loved by many people, especially his beloved wife Denise “Dee” Garner. Mike loved Dee, the St. Louis Cardinals, Thunder Hockey, and the L.A. Rams. He was passionate about pro wrestling from AEW, WWE to our local wrestlers and WOH family. Above all else, Mike loved his family and always believed in family first.

He was a loving father to their five children; Casey and Cody Garner, Nicole, Joseph (Amber), Samantha Eldred, his beloved dogs, Jersey and William, and several birds.

Mike truly enjoyed his job and loved the family he gained at Denny’s.

As far as Grampie’s go, Mike was a doting and exceptional grandfather. He would drop everything to play or help his grandchildren Blaize, Lorynn, Jayden, Joseph, Abbi, and Russell.

Mike is survived by his loving siblings: Pat (Rocky) Shum, Sandy Garner, Ira Garner; and his niece Jess, who he loved as one of his own children; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents William and Georgia (Long) Garner, Sr., his brother William Garner, Jr. and his cherished grandson Spencer Michael.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow at the Grace Baptist Church, Route 4, Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.