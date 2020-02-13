Feb. 24, 1946 — Feb. 10, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Michael “Mike” DelSole passed peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the Pines Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Glens Falls.
Born in Glens Falls on Feb. 24, 1946, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary (Tessino) DelSole.
A 1967 graduate of St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, with a degree in English, Mike worked as a cost accountant for Darilee Industries in Whitehall. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
With a natural affinity for literature and history, Mike had a lifelong love of reading and current affairs that made him a wonderful conversationalist, formidable “Words with Friends” player and trivia whiz.
The center of Mike’s life was his family. His favorite evenings were those he spent around the dinner table, talking and catching up with other members of the family and listening to his grandnephew play the piano. He was the keeper of the family archives and had an encyclopedic knowledge of the genealogy of the DelSole and Tessino families, as well as of their stories and achievements. Above all, Mike was known and loved by his family and friends for his tremendous kindness, compassion, humility and genuine interest in everyone he met. Although a lifelong struggle with Crohn’s disease took a toll, he endured these difficulties bravely.
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Hydorn) DelSole; his sister, Anne DelSole; and brother, Nicholas DelSole.
Michael is survived by his son, Sheridan DelSole of Hudson Falls; his siblings, Louis (Harriet) DelSole and Marie Daly of Peru, New York; and his nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
At Michael’s request, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, with the Rev. Robert Powhida officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Upstate Northeastern New York Chapter, 103 Patroon Dr. #10, Guilderland, NY 12084.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
