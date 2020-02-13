Michael “Mike” DelSole

The center of Mike’s life was his family. His favorite evenings were those he spent around the dinner table, talking and catching up with other members of the family and listening to his grandnephew play the piano. He was the keeper of the family archives and had an encyclopedic knowledge of the genealogy of the DelSole and Tessino families, as well as of their stories and achievements. Above all, Mike was known and loved by his family and friends for his tremendous kindness, compassion, humility and genuine interest in everyone he met. Although a lifelong struggle with Crohn’s disease took a toll, he endured these difficulties bravely.