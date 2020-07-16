Michael “Mike” Carl Hammond

Michael was truly a man that enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved fishing, motorcycles, working on things with his son, Ryan, taking his boat to the lake with his family and working on home projects with his wife, Liz. More than anything he just absolutely loved and adored being with his family. Michael was a man that would be there for you anytime and anywhere without any question asked. He was someone so special that he would give you the shirt right off his back. He would take all the time he needed to be there for you, to comfort you, to calm you, and to make you smile. He was a force that everyone would gravitate to, and he was just such a great person to be around. He was a man of the highest character, integrity, and honesty that you could find. No one worked harder than Michael and everything he did was to provide and give to his family and others. You could not find a better man than Michael.