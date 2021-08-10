HUDSON FALLS — Michael Matthew Murray, 87, passed away on August 7, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Born in Longwood, County Meath, Ireland, the seventh of nine children, to William and Julia Murray, Mike emigrated to New York in 1956 with his future wife, Margaret Rose Murray (nee McKenna).
They married on October 19, 1957, and together had five children: Ann Marie Murray Pousatis (Demetrios), Kathleen Murray Mallon (John), Michael Murray (Sharon), Brian Murray (Theresa), and Angela Murray-Gregory (Charlie). Mike had 11 grandchildren: Brendan Murray (Allison), Sheelagh Pousatis Thompson (Jason), Kathleen Leitch (Chris), Conor Mallon, Alannah Pousatis Schapley (Brett), Seamus Murray (Janelle), Mairead Murray, Rory Murray (Ashley), Liam Mallon, Diarmuid Gregory, Aidan Gregory; and was great-grandfather to: James Murray, Declan Leitch, and Saoirse Rose Murray. He will be missed by his surviving siblings: Liam Murray, Patricia Murray, Angela Hughes, Fonsie Murray; and his many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret and brothers Tommy, Breen, Wally, and Kevin.
Mike loved his family, celebrating holidays, baptisms, first communions, confirmations, weddings, and graduations along with enjoying everyday moments. Mike and Margaret welcomed Margaret’s brother Michael McKenna into their family, and he became our older brother.
His love of sports began in Ireland where he played hurling and Gaelic football with his brothers. Nothing gave him more pleasure than cheering on his grandchildren in their various sports and activities.
Mike was a master carpenter. Much of his work was done at Sandy Hill Foundry but his handiwork can be seen in many of the local buildings and churches and especially at the Creamy Delights Ice Cream Shop. He passed on his skills to his children and nephews, hiring them for summer construction work. Several of his nephews from Ireland spent a summer in Hudson Falls, working and living with the Murray family and bonding with their American cousins.
Mike and Margaret were owners of the ice cream shop Creamy Delights for 20 years where they mentored many high school and college students who worked for them. After retiring, Mike built the current Jack and Jill building during the summer of 2001, with help from his friends. In a sense, it took a village to raise this building.
Mike was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church where he loved being an usher. He was a member of the Glens Falls Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, promoting Irish culture with festivals, music, and dance. Mike and Margaret loved waltzing at the Hibernian balls.
The Murray family is grateful to all their friends and family for their support and for the love and care that Donna, Tara, and Joan gave Mike throughout this past year.
Friends may call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m., on Thursday August 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, in Hudson Falls.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Mike’s memory to the Open Door Missions, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany NY 12205.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
