Michael Matthew Murray

His love of sports began in Ireland where he played hurling and Gaelic football with his brothers. Nothing gave him more pleasure than cheering on his grandchildren in their various sports and activities.

Mike was a master carpenter. Much of his work was done at Sandy Hill Foundry but his handiwork can be seen in many of the local buildings and churches and especially at the Creamy Delights Ice Cream Shop. He passed on his skills to his children and nephews, hiring them for summer construction work. Several of his nephews from Ireland spent a summer in Hudson Falls, working and living with the Murray family and bonding with their American cousins.

Mike and Margaret were owners of the ice cream shop Creamy Delights for 20 years where they mentored many high school and college students who worked for them. After retiring, Mike built the current Jack and Jill building during the summer of 2001, with help from his friends. In a sense, it took a village to raise this building.

Mike was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church where he loved being an usher. He was a member of the Glens Falls Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, promoting Irish culture with festivals, music, and dance. Mike and Margaret loved waltzing at the Hibernian balls.