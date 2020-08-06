Oct. 21, 1953 — Aug. 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Michael Lee St. Louis, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home in Hudson Falls after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Oct. 21, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Ruth and the late Leo St. Louis. Following graduation from Hudson Falls High School, Mike attended Adirondack Community College and then, following in his father’s footsteps, began a lifelong career in construction.

On July 28, 1998, Michael married the love of his life, Lona St. Louis. They spent 26 years together. A man of few words, often colorful words, he was a loyal husband and devoted son. He enjoyed tinkering with his vast array of tools and going anywhere in his truck. A master of all trades, Michael could fix pretty much anything.

In addition to his father, Michael was predeceased by his stepdaughters, April and Kathi Bailey.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Lona, include his mother Ruth St. Louis; his sisters, Carol, Linda and Nancy St. Louis; his brothers, Tom and Garry St. Louis; his in-laws, Lana and Rheal Beaudet, Kelly and Carol LaPoint; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved great-niece, Riley Grace Cumming.