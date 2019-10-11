April 5, 1944 — Oct. 6, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Michael L. Putney, 75, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 5, 1944 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth Winslow Sr. and Forrestine Rabideau.
Mike attended Glens Falls High School and enlisted into the United States Army upon graduation. Mike was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the military for 20 years. Mike retired from the Army in 1981 at the rank of SFC. Throughout his career, he was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm (Unit), and Eight Overseas Service Bars, as well as many other commendations for his exemplary conduct and meritorious service. Mike served tours in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam.
While on tour in Germany, Mike met the love of his life, Ingeborg Oswald. They met while swimming in the Danube River in Regensburg. Lucky for us, Inge had skipped school that day. Mike and Inge married on Dec. 4, 1963, in Regensburg, Germany.
Following his retirement from the Army, Mike owned and operated Double M Motorcycle and Small Engine Repair Shop with his friend, Mike Heil. When their business closed, Mike continued his work in small engine repair, helping many people until his passing.
Michael enjoyed fishing with his family, watching his favorite TV shows, fixing things, taking care of his wife and especially every moment spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his son, Curtis Putney; his brothers, Carl Sr. and Cassius Winslow; his sisters-in-law, Christa Torraca and Hilda Winslow; and one very special influence in his life, Aunt May (Mary Mallory).
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Ingeborg; his children, Marvin Putney and his wife, Josie, Lisa Tyler and her husband, Travis; his grandchildren, Katrina, Curtis and Cody Putney, Logan and Noah Tyler; Richard (Sheila) Eggleston and Sara Eggleston; and his great grandchildren, Riley, Reese, Peyton, and Sadie Eggleston. Also left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Patricia “Sally” (Mark) Deyette, Stella (John) Dickinson; his brothers, Kenneth (Dorothy) Winslow Jr., Raymond (Karen) Putney, and David (Connie) Rabideau; his sister-in-law, Sylvia Winslow; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
At Michael’s request there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Road, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Memorial donations in Michael’s memory can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038
Mike’s family would like to thank the staff of Glens Falls Hospital, especially the nurses from Tower Five for their kindness and compassion.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
