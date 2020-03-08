June 20, 1957 — March 2, 2020
GLENS FALLS/VIRGINIA — Michael L. Dagley, 62, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Albany VA Hospital after a brief illness. Born June 20, 1957, at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, he was the son of the late Robert F. Dagley II and Jean (Mulloy) Dagley. Mike served in the United States Army from 1978 to 1982.
Most of Mike’s career was spent working for the Department of Defense as a financial manager/accountant. He was most proud of the almost 30 years he spent working at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, on behalf of military men and women serving our country. Mike was a selfless man who was a friend to all and willing to help anyone in need who crossed his path. He impacted and changed the trajectory of many peoples’ lives. He loved coaching his sons and their friends in baseball and basketball as they were growing up. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his sister, Valerie Dagley and his father-in-law, John H. Oddey.
Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, Karen (Oddey) Dagley; his sons, John (Crystal) Dagley of Norfolk, Virginia, Christopher Dagley of Lynn, Massachusetts, and Daniel (Rute) Dagley of Santiago, Chile; his grandchildren, Alexis Dagley of Portsmouth, Virginia, Leo Dagley of Santiago, Chile, and Christopher Barnette of Norfolk, Virginia. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Hazel) Dagley III, Thomas (Joanne) Dagley; and his sisters, Debbie (Robert) Shook and Patti (Robbie) LeBlanc; his mother-in-law, Patricia “Mama” Oddey; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls with the Rev. Tony Childs, officiating.
Burial will follow with full military honors at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike’s life after the burial in the church’s reception hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher House Foundation, Donations Department, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852, or visit engage.fisherhouse.org online and click on donate.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
11:00AM
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.