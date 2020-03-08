Michael L. Dagley
June 20, 1957 — March 2, 2020

GLENS FALLS/VIRGINIA — Michael L. Dagley, 62, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Albany VA Hospital after a brief illness. Born June 20, 1957, at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, he was the son of the late Robert F. Dagley II and Jean (Mulloy) Dagley. Mike served in the United States Army from 1978 to 1982.

Most of Mike’s career was spent working for the Department of Defense as a financial manager/accountant. He was most proud of the almost 30 years he spent working at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, on behalf of military men and women serving our country. Mike was a selfless man who was a friend to all and willing to help anyone in need who crossed his path. He impacted and changed the trajectory of many peoples’ lives. He loved coaching his sons and their friends in baseball and basketball as they were growing up. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his sister, Valerie Dagley and his father-in-law, John H. Oddey.

Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, Karen (Oddey) Dagley; his sons, John (Crystal) Dagley of Norfolk, Virginia, Christopher Dagley of Lynn, Massachusetts, and Daniel (Rute) Dagley of Santiago, Chile; his grandchildren, Alexis Dagley of Portsmouth, Virginia, Leo Dagley of Santiago, Chile, and Christopher Barnette of Norfolk, Virginia. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Hazel) Dagley III, Thomas (Joanne) Dagley; and his sisters, Debbie (Robert) Shook and Patti (Robbie) LeBlanc; his mother-in-law, Patricia “Mama” Oddey; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls with the Rev. Tony Childs, officiating.

Burial will follow with full military honors at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike’s life after the burial in the church’s reception hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher House Foundation, Donations Department, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852, or visit engage.fisherhouse.org online and click on donate.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 9
Calling Hours
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
Mar 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
