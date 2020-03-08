Michael L. Dagley

Most of Mike’s career was spent working for the Department of Defense as a financial manager/accountant. He was most proud of the almost 30 years he spent working at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, on behalf of military men and women serving our country. Mike was a selfless man who was a friend to all and willing to help anyone in need who crossed his path. He impacted and changed the trajectory of many peoples’ lives. He loved coaching his sons and their friends in baseball and basketball as they were growing up. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored.