May 12, 1964—May 11, 2023

ARGYLE—Michael L. Branion, 58, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his home.

Born May 12, 1964, in Albany, he was the son of the late William and Audrey (VanDeusen) Branion.

Michael graduated from Columbia High School.

On March 13, 1998, Michael married the love of his life, Christine McCoy at their first home on Maplewood Ave. in Albany.

He retired in 2020 from NYS working for many departments with his last being NYS Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Michael enjoys visiting all of the parks across the state.

Michael was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a great sense of humor and always had a Stewarts coffee in his hand.

Mike was a Chevy guy through and through. He enjoyed doing puzzles, taking the scenic route on road trips (which his family loved), going to car shows, camping, and taking care of the camp in Schroon Lake. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his father-in-law, Raymond McCoy.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Christine Branion; son, Sam Branion (Mitchell); daughter, Madison Branion; brother, William Branion III; nephew, William Branion, Jr., and Jacob Wood (Carlie); niece, Marlee Wood (Michael); mother-in-law, Patti McCoy; sister-in-law and brother in-law, Dawn, and Adam Wood; and longtime friend, Tex.

His wife and children would like to give a special thank you to Dean McDougall, Heidi McDougall, Jake Wood, and Carlie Stoner. You went above and beyond, and we are forever grateful.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Northeastern Region, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

To view Michael’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.