January 11, 1935—November 23, 2021

GRANVILLE/SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Michael K. Strich, 86, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital, with family by his side.

Born January 11, 1935 in Granville, NY, he was the only child of the late Michael and Sue (Basher) Strich.

Michael graduated from Granville High School in 1952, where he was a four-sport athlete. He attended Clarkson University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He was a member of the o o fraternity. While in attendance at college, he met Helen J. Snell, and they were married in 1958.

Upon graduation, Michael and Helen moved to Syracuse, NY, where he was employed at the Solvay Process Company. While there he became a lifetime fan of the Syracuse University Orangemen.

Michael and Helen then moved to the Glens Falls area, where he was the Manufacturing Manager at Hercules, later Ciba-Geigy, until the plant closed. He later became the Director of Human Resources at Finch Pruyn until his retirement.

Michael was also a past member of the South Glens Falls Rotary Club and the Elks Glens Falls Lodge 81 BPOE. In the 1980’s, he was chairman of the building fund campaign to expand facilities for the Center for the Developmentally Disabled, now known as the Prospect Center. He was a Communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

Michael was proud of his Czechoslovakian heritage and Granville roots. He was also a fixture at the Saratoga Race Course, attending with his father for years. This past year marked his 65th opening day. For over 30 years, he and Helen enjoyed traveling to Palmas Del Mar, Puerto Rico every winter where they made lifelong friendships. Michael organized a gathering of their “Palmas Friends” every year at the Saratoga Racecourse.

In addition to his parents, Michael is predeceased by his son-in-law Kevin Neenan.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Helen Strich, his children: Sue Ann Neenan, Michael Strich (Silvia), and Pamela Westphal; his grandchildren: Drew, Morgan, and Cade Neenan, Mara, Elli Sol, and Silas Strich, and Max and Ava Westphal; his brothers-in-law: Russell Snell (Dorothy), Glen Snell (Sue), and Mark Isbell (Linda), as well as many other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Friends may call from 3-5p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal will follow mass at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Granville, NY.

Memorial donations in Michael’s name can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131.

The family would like to thank all of Michael’s friends for their help and support.

