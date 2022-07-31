Michael K. DeKalb

July 19, 1963 - July 22, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, PA — Michael K. DeKalb, 59, passed away after a brief illness July 22, 2022 with his family by his side. Born in Glens Falls, July 19, 1963, he was the son of Ken and Dorothy DeKalb.

He graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1981 and Virginia Technical College with a degree in teaching history/agriculture. After teaching a few years, he soon learned he had another calling. He became a dedicated firefighter for the City of Schenectady for eight years. He then transferred to DeKalb County, GA where he served above and beyond for another 20 years.

After retirement, he continued his service as an EMT for the auto raceway near his home. He loved helping people and being in the mix where assistance was needed.

Mike will always be remembered for his passion for politics. Those that knew him appreciated his point of view and if they didn't — Oh well!!! We loved him for that passion!

Mike was a cancer survivor for 20 years. Fortunately, he was given a new lease on life with not one but two kidney transplants. One from his dad and another from a dear friend, Christine Bullard. If you are not an organ donor, PLEASE become one to help save a life!

Mike is survived by his loving wife Carolyn; his son Alex; his daughter Ashley; his father Ken; and his sister Marcia. He is predeceased by his mom Dorothy.

Words cannot describe the family's gratitude to the Chambersburg Hospital nursing staff. They were extraordinary in helping us through this difficult time.

To honor Mike's wishes, there will be no services. If you would like to donate in his memory, please consider the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.