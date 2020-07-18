Michael Joseph Vanamburgh

Born December 13, 1969 in Glens Falls. He was the son of Mary and Paul Vanamburgh. Michael moved to North Carolina in the 90’s. He worked as a technician at Harris Teeter at the time of his death. He had one son, Nicolas, whom he shared a very special relationship with. Nicolas was the sunshine of Michael’s world and Nicolas adored his father. Michael was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He was very close with his parents and loved spending time with them. Michael was truly a good man. You could not find a better person than our Michael.