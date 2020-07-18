Dec. 13, 1969 — July 15, 2020
CARY, N.C. — Michael Joseph Vanamburgh, 50, of Cary, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home on July 15, 2020.
Born December 13, 1969 in Glens Falls. He was the son of Mary and Paul Vanamburgh. Michael moved to North Carolina in the 90’s. He worked as a technician at Harris Teeter at the time of his death. He had one son, Nicolas, whom he shared a very special relationship with. Nicolas was the sunshine of Michael’s world and Nicolas adored his father. Michael was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He was very close with his parents and loved spending time with them. Michael was truly a good man. You could not find a better person than our Michael.
Michael is survived by his parents, Paul and Mary Vanamburgh of Glens Falls; his son, Nicolas of Cary, North Carolina; his brother, Ryan of Glens Falls; his niece, Sophie and nephew Carter; and his longtime companion Victoria Vanamburgh.
A memorial gathering will be held for family and friends on Monday, July 20th from 1-3 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton, North Carolina. A Mass will be held for friends and family on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex, North Carolina.
