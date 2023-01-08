June 16, 1951—Dec. 9, 2022

BRENTWOOD, TN — Michael Joseph Murphy passed away Dec. 9, 2022 in the comfort of his home in Brentwood, TN.

He was born June 16, 1951 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of Joseph (Frank) and Marion Murphy. He attended St. Mary’s Academy where he lettered in baseball, basketball, and football. He later attended Adirondack Community College and had a successful 35-year career with United Parcel Service.

Mike was fun loving and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and watching the activities of his grandchildren. Most days he could be found at a field or gym supporting his grandchildren’s numerous sporting events.

He was always there to help relatives and friends with whatever they needed. Mike was a loving father, husband, grandfather (Papa), and friend to all those who knew him. He was a man who always encouraged everyone he was around to be the best they could be and to always believe in yourself. He had a special ability to make you feel and show all of your emotions with his pep talks, making you leave the conversation with the belief you could take on the world.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ellen (Kenneally) Murphy; his two sons: Kevin (Corbin) of Franklin, TN and Brian (Dana) of Brentwood, TN; his two daughters: Laura (Dan) Greene of Brentwood, TN and Nadeen (John) Hoffman of Old Hickory, TN; and his 13 grandchildren: Morgan, Caitlin, Avery Jane, Bailey, Mallory, Carter, Joe, Maggie, Charlie, McKenna, Carly, Johnny and Henry.

A private service will be held by his family.