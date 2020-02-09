March 23, 1985 — Jan. 31, 2020

ALBANY/SARATOGA — Michael Jonathan Cole, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

He was born on March 23, 1985 in Saratoga Springs, the son of Edward James Burns of Kentucky and Donna Doherty Burns.

Michael is survived by his mother, Donna Doherty Burns; grandmother, Rose M. Catone-Doherty; brothers, Cory James Doherty-Burns (Megan Crowley), Kamdyn James Bishop, Caleb F. Leach; sister, Trinity R. Leach; aunt, Teri Doherty-Schwartz; uncle, Bill Schwartz; cousin, Crystal Schwartz; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Arthur Doherty and his paternal grandmother, Emma Burns of Kentucky who also helped raise him.

Michael was one who lived a fast-paced lifestyle. Living in the moment and making the best of what he had. He experienced many hardships throughout his life, for which he never took anything for granted. He was extremely perceptive of others feelings, often putting the needs of others before himself. He left a strong impact on anyone’s life he touched. His presence was powerful, his smile was infectious, he was incredibly strong, caring and loyal to those closest to him.