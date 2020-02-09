March 23, 1985 — Jan. 31, 2020
ALBANY/SARATOGA — Michael Jonathan Cole, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.
He was born on March 23, 1985 in Saratoga Springs, the son of Edward James Burns of Kentucky and Donna Doherty Burns.
Michael is survived by his mother, Donna Doherty Burns; grandmother, Rose M. Catone-Doherty; brothers, Cory James Doherty-Burns (Megan Crowley), Kamdyn James Bishop, Caleb F. Leach; sister, Trinity R. Leach; aunt, Teri Doherty-Schwartz; uncle, Bill Schwartz; cousin, Crystal Schwartz; and many friends who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Arthur Doherty and his paternal grandmother, Emma Burns of Kentucky who also helped raise him.
Michael was one who lived a fast-paced lifestyle. Living in the moment and making the best of what he had. He experienced many hardships throughout his life, for which he never took anything for granted. He was extremely perceptive of others feelings, often putting the needs of others before himself. He left a strong impact on anyone’s life he touched. His presence was powerful, his smile was infectious, he was incredibly strong, caring and loyal to those closest to him.
Michael was always willing to take chances and do the unthinkable. He was a leader and very dependable. He will be remembered for his endless strength and never giving up; his courageous spirit and determination; his competitive attitude and love for football. Michael loved his fur baby, Bella, very much.
Michael’s family and close friends are devastated by their tragic loss. He will be deeply missed by so many. They would like everyone to remember him as the happy, healthy, strong man he was. And for all to know his struggle is over and he is finally at rest. For the first time in a long time, he is at peace and he is ok and finally whole and free.
A celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Avenue), Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7:15 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the spring.
For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
