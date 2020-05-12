Sept. 20, 1972 — May 6, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Michael James Keenan, Esq., of Hudson Falls died unexpectedly at his home on May 6, 2020. Born on Sept. 20, 1972, he was the oldest son of the late James E. and Margaret Keenan.
Michael graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1991 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Siena College in 1996. He went on to receive his Juris Doctor degree from Albany Law School in 2001. Following graduation, he practiced law on Main Street in Hudson Falls and served as Town Justice from 2006 until his death. He was a member of the Washington County Magistrates Association.
Michael had a keen and creative mind and a lively interest in things around him. He was an avid supporter of the Strand Theater, helping to produce indie rock shows. Among his many interests a few favorites were collecting old and historic memorabilia, cooking with his wife, local history, his Irish heritage and the Green Bay Packers.
Michael was predeceased by his father James E. Keenan, his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Keenan; beloved daughters, Sydney and Avery Keenan; his mother, Margaret Keenan; his sister, Elizabeth (Matt) Gregory and brother, Timothy (Mary) Keenan; his niece and nephews, Patrick, Connor, Ryan Keenan and Aidan and Kerry Gregory; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to The Strand Theater Revival on gofundme.com or at 210 Main St. Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
