May 8, 1938 — June 24, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Michael J. Van Valkenburg of Queensbury passed to his heavenly rewards on June 24, 2020. Michael was born May 8, 1938 in AuSable to Howard C. and Hazel G. (Kyea) Van Valkenburg.
Mike was educated in parochial schools in Plattsburgh and a 1956 graduate of Peru Central School in Peru. Shortly thereafter, he entered the military and had a great 33 year career proudly serving his country in both the Air Force and Army, retiring in 1990.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his wife, Regina Gonyea. He is also predeceased by his brother, George; his sisters, Veronica Daniels and Donna; and an infant brother who both passed at birth.
Mike was very loving, kind, generous, funny and well liked by all who knew him. He loved Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and was an avid reader. He loved giving rides on his walker to his cat, Frisky.
Mike is survived by his ever loving wife, Joyce C. Huntley of Queensbury; two sisters: Gail Brownell of Asheville, North Carolina and Phillis Martineau of Plattsburgh; his nephew, Michael (Diana) Gonyea of Morrisonville; and his nieces, Yevette (Dale) Durpree of Peru, and Zorlanda (Daniel) Saucier of Morrisonville. He is also survived by his great friends Margaret Woods of Plattsburgh, and Denise and Tom Morgan of Altona, and all of his friends at the 423rd.
Mike was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Post No. 8 of Syracuse, and member of American Post No. 1797 of Queensbury and the Elks Lodge No. 2348 Liverpool. Mike was proud to be an officer in each of these organizations. He was also a member of the Lady of Annunciation Church in Queensbury.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, with a celebration of Mike’s life to follow at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Saratoga with full military honors. Memorial donations may be made to local food banks and pantries in Mike’s honor and memory.
- I love you Mike 8/6/2016 EVER US -
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.