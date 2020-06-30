May 8, 1938 — June 24, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Michael J. Van Valkenburg of Queensbury passed to his heavenly rewards on June 24, 2020. Michael was born May 8, 1938 in AuSable to Howard C. and Hazel G. (Kyea) Van Valkenburg.

Mike was educated in parochial schools in Plattsburgh and a 1956 graduate of Peru Central School in Peru. Shortly thereafter, he entered the military and had a great 33 year career proudly serving his country in both the Air Force and Army, retiring in 1990.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his wife, Regina Gonyea. He is also predeceased by his brother, George; his sisters, Veronica Daniels and Donna; and an infant brother who both passed at birth.

Mike was very loving, kind, generous, funny and well liked by all who knew him. He loved Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and was an avid reader. He loved giving rides on his walker to his cat, Frisky.