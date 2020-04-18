× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 18, 1986 — April 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Michael J. Stuart on April 4, 2020 in Rutland, Vermont. Born on Oct. 18, 1986 in Glens Falls, New York; son of Michael and Mary Stuart.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Francis J and Doris Blackbird, the Rev. Lloyd and Genevieve Stuart.

In addition to his parents Michael leaves behind his wife Christina Stuart, their children Maya and Hans Stuart; his siblings, Tiana Deyoe (Andre), Devon Aiken (Aaron), William Stuart (Rose); his nephews, Zachary, Benjamin and Matthew; his nieces, Ruby, Grace, Lillian and Emily as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

After graduating from Hudson Falls High School Michael went on to earn his Doctorate at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

He chose a pharmacy in Santa Cruz, California to begin his career in healthcare, while there he reunited with his childhood friend Christina Kuster whom he married in St. Lucia shortly after. When they returned home to live near their families to start their family there was much joy from their decision.