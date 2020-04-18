Oct. 18, 1986 — April 4, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Michael J. Stuart on April 4, 2020 in Rutland, Vermont. Born on Oct. 18, 1986 in Glens Falls, New York; son of Michael and Mary Stuart.
Preceded in death by his grandparents Francis J and Doris Blackbird, the Rev. Lloyd and Genevieve Stuart.
In addition to his parents Michael leaves behind his wife Christina Stuart, their children Maya and Hans Stuart; his siblings, Tiana Deyoe (Andre), Devon Aiken (Aaron), William Stuart (Rose); his nephews, Zachary, Benjamin and Matthew; his nieces, Ruby, Grace, Lillian and Emily as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.
After graduating from Hudson Falls High School Michael went on to earn his Doctorate at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
He chose a pharmacy in Santa Cruz, California to begin his career in healthcare, while there he reunited with his childhood friend Christina Kuster whom he married in St. Lucia shortly after. When they returned home to live near their families to start their family there was much joy from their decision.
Michael was a very respected pharmacist at the local hospital in Rutland, Vermont, while also working in the Anticoagulation Clinic within Rutland Heart Center as an Ambulatory Care Pharmacist.
Michael was an enthusiastic and curious traveler and he took every opportunity to venture out, visiting many countries around the world.
Due to the current health crisis a celebration of Michael's life has been postponed until a later date.
‘The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long.'
Our world is less bright without him.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.